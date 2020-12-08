Munich Re targets 12-14% return on equity by 2025

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Tuesday it was aiming to increase return on equity by between 12% and 14% by 2025, up from a return of 9.2% in 2019.

The company, announcing new medium-term goals, also said it was targeting an annual rise in earnings per share of at least 5% on average by 2025. It said it would continue a shift away from coal, oil and natural gas.

Faced with billions in COVID-related losses in 2020, the reinsurer has said it expects to return to pre-pandemic annual profit levels of 2.8 billion euros in 2021.

The industry has been hit hard by event cancellations and business interruptions, as well as a series of hurricanes and fires in North America. (Reporting by Tom Sims)