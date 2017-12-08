UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond supply to top $20 bln for second week

(Adds average December supply, comments from financial advisor, background on tax bills)

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond market supply will top $20 billion for a second straight week as issuers scramble to sell debt ahead of potential federal tax changes, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Next week’s supply of bonds and notes is estimated at $20.7 billion. Combined with this week’s supply, debt sales will be nearly double the $25.4 billion average issuance over the last 25 years for the entire month of December. Many states, cities, schools, hospitals and other issuers are accelerating their debt sales in case the U.S. Congress eliminates federal tax breaks for private activity and advance refunding bonds starting in 2018.

That move would saddle nonprofit entities that issue tax-free private activity bonds with higher borrowing costs and eliminate a way all muni issuers can take advantage of lower interest rates to save money.

The feared loss of advance refundings is accounting for a lot of the market’s surging supply, according to John Bonow, CEO of Public Financial Management, a municipal advisory firm.

“It’s not exclusively advance refundings, but by and far it’s driven by advance refundings,” he said.

A provision in both the U.S. House and Senate tax bills would end the practice of refinancing bonds on a tax-exempt basis beyond 90 days from their call date for interest rate savings.

Current refundings of debt within the 90-day call date window would remain tax exempt. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)