U.S. muni bond supply to top $20 bln for second week
#Market News
December 8, 2017 / 3:43 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. muni bond supply to top $20 bln for second week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond market supply will top $20 billion for a second straight week as issuers scramble to sell debt ahead of potential federal tax changes, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Next week’s supply of bonds and notes is estimated at $20.7 billion. Many states, cities, schools, hospitals and other issuers are accelerating their debt sales in case the U.S. Congress eliminates federal tax breaks for private activity and advance refunding bonds starting in 2018. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

