FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni yields drop as much as 10 bps-MMD preliminary scale read
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
U.S.
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 4:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. muni yields drop as much as 10 bps-MMD preliminary scale read

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices soared for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, lowering yields as much as 10 basis points, according to a preliminary read of Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A yield scale.

Yields have been sinking amid a huge surge in supply spurred by federal tax changes pending in the U.S. Congress that could eliminate federal tax breaks for private activity and advance refunding bonds starting in 2018. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.