Munters flags Q4 loss in Data Centers business, shares fall

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Munters fell to a new low on Thursday after the Swedish industrial group warned it would make a fourth-quarter loss in its Data Centers business, seen as a major future growth engine for the company.

Munters, which flagged project problems in its Data Center business in connection with its third-quarter earnings in November, said those issues had weighed more than expected on its fourth-quarter results.

The company, which makes air treatment products and climate control systems, said it now expected a fourth-quarter adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation of 15 million crowns ($1.79 million) in its Data Centers business, around 50 million lower than previously estimated.

The news sent Munters’ stock down as much as 12.2 percent in early trading to its lowest since its May listing by private equity firm Nordic Capital. It was down 8.0 percent at 0919 GMT.

Data Centers accounts for just over a tenth of Munters Group sales and has been growing rapidly. Recent big orders for the business include contracts to provide cooling solutions for two Facebook data centres in Europe.

“With our customized product designs, ramping up production capacity as well as managing project phasing has proven to be even more challenging than expected and the production volumes and profitability during 2017 has been far from acceptable,” Munters Chief Executive John Peter Leesi said in a statement.

Jefferies called Munters’ late-Wednesday profit warning “a major disappointment”, saying rapid and profitable growth in Data Centers was central to the Munters investment case.

Munters said it needed to take action in the Data Centers business and would present a plan in February on ”how to manage this high growth area in a better way”.

The stock had a strong start after the May IPO, hitting a 2017 high in mid-June, but it has since dropped nearly 40 percent following several earnings disappointments.