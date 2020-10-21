Murphy & McGonigle launches Chicago office in second expansion during pandemic

Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle has launched a new office in Chicago, tapping a former Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale officer and Greenberg Traurig shareholder to lead the outpost.

Harris Kay, whose past clients have included Capital One bank and Capital One Auto Finance Inc, will be the managing partner of the firm’s new office in the Windy City, the firm said Wednesday.

