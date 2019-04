April 23 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp said on Tuesday it would buy deep water Gulf of Mexico assets from LLOG Exploration Offshore and LLOG Bluewater Holdings for at least$1.38 billion in cash.

The deal will add about 32,000 net barrels to 35,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2019 to Murphy’s Gulf of Mexico production, comprised of about 60 percent oil. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)