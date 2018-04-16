FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 16, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's PIC rejects ATON's offer to buy Murray & Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation, the second biggest shareholder in Murray & Roberts (M&R), has rejected an offer by Germany’s Aton to buy the construction firm’s shares.

M&R’s biggest shareholder ATON, which owns more than a third of the engineering and construction firm, made a buyout offer of 15 rand ($1.3) per share last month. M&R rejected ATON’s buyout offer, which values company at nearly $600 million. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.