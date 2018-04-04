FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

S.Africa's Murray & Roberts says ATON buyout offer below fair value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - South African construction group Murray & Roberts, currently the subject of a takeover bid by Germany’s ATON, said on Wednesday that an independent report showed that a fair offer for the company would be as much as 22 rand ($1.85) per share.

The firm said on Wednesday that ATON’s earlier offer of 15 rand per share “materially undervalues Murray & Roberts based on its prospects and is opportunistic” and that 20 to 22 rand per share was fair value. ($1 = 11.9126 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)

