April 3, 2018 / 2:18 PM / in a day

S.Africa's Murray & Roberts awarded $312 mln in new mining projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts, which is currently subject of a takeover bid, said on Tuesday it has been awarded 3.7 billion rand ($312 million) in new underground mining projects.

The firm, which was previously awarded underground mining projects in North America and Australasia, said the additional contracts would be for diamond, gold, copper, salt and platinum mines. The projects are due for delivery in two to three years.

$1 = 11.8300 rand Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Joe Brock

