Public will be allowed to attend Eurovision song contest: ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fans will be allowed to attend the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam next month, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing a decision by the Dutch government.
Organizers had previously said it was not yet clear whether a live audience would be allowed to attend the event’s semifinals and finals on May 18-22, given continuing high levels of coronavirus infection in the Netherlands.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.