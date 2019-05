TEL AVIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Israel’s webcast of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final was hacked with animated images of explosions in the host city of Tel Aviv, national broadcaster Kan said on Wednesday, casting blame on Hamas militants.

Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, had no immediate comment. Israel’s hosting of Eurovision 2019 has drawn pro-Palestinian boycott calls. ( Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Cawthorne)