A minute with:-British singer Freya Ridings

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Freya Ridings won fans last summer with her UK music chart debut, “Lost Without You”, a soulful ballad which peaked at no.9.

Currently on a tour that has in the past month taken her to Paris, Amsterdam and the United States, the 24-year-old Briton spoke to Reuters about her musical journey, struggles with dyslexia and performance rituals.

Below are excerpts of the interview. Q: When did you realise that you wanted to be a musician? A: I was hugely dyslexic so reading music was a real struggle for me (at school). All my music teachers just kind of one by one ... gave up on me ... I basically had to write my own songs ... There was an open mic night when I was about 11 years old and I went and I played the songs that I’d written in my bedroom and it was the first night where I felt like I was myself at school.

Q: Do you write all your own music? A: That’s actually the thing that I’m most proud of, as someone who grew up thinking that I couldn’t even write things down, to the idea of having written an album and a show that people actually want to come and see.

Q: What would you say are some of the themes of your music? A: The universal theme of this (Riding’s upcoming) album, specifically because it was written over such a long period of time, is actually loneliness, which I know sounds a bit sad, but I feel like growing up I was so isolated that this was the only time that I could kind of be myself. I would just go to the pianos at lunchtime and tell the kind of stories you would tell to a friend to the piano.

Q: Do you have any tour rituals? A: I find an apple before singing really, really helps ... It’s like there’s something in the pectin in the apple that helps get rid of vocal clicks.

Q: Do you have any dream collaborations? A: Taylor Swift, Florence from Florence and the Machine ... and Adele ... I think she's an incredible woman and I'd love to do more duets with incredible women.