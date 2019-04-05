Mick Jagger 'in great health' after heart valve procedure - Billboard

April 5 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement procedure and is recovering “in great health,” according to a report in Billboard magazine.

Doctors were able to access the valve through his femoral artery and were monitoring the 75-year-old singer for any complications, Billboard said in a report that was posted on Thursday and cited unnamed sources.

The procedure, known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is an increasingly widely-used alternative to surgical valve replacement that requires the chest to be opened. TAVR typically allows for shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times.

Representatives for Jagger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jagger had announced on Twitter on Sunday that the band was postponing a tour of the United States and Canada to give him time to recover from unspecified medical treatment.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said at the time.

Originally slated to begin in April, the tour is now expected to begin in July, Billboard said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Bill Berkrot)