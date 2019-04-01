Cyclical Consumer Goods
RPT-Mick Jagger to undergo heart valve replacement surgery - Drudge Report

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is to undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York and is expected to a make a full recovery, U.S. website Drudge Report said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The group have postponed a tour of the United States and Canada to give Jagger time to receive medical treatment, the veteran rock band said on Saturday. The 75-year old is expected to back on stage by summer, Drudge Report said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

