LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album sold 1.216 million copies in its first week and debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, Nielsen Music said on Monday, the biggest album debut of the year.

The first week sales for “Reputation” outpaced the year’s previous biggest debut, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.,” which opened with 603,000 album units in April. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy Editing by Sandra Maler)