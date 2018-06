June 19 (Reuters) - Investment firm Muzinich & Co on Tuesday named Fabrizio Pagani as global head of economics and capital market strategy.

Pagani was most recently head of the office of Italy’s minister of finance, before which he served as G20 Sherpa and senior economic counsellor to the Italian prime minister.

In the newly created role, Pagani will assist in developing new strategies and programs to expand the firm’s global franchise. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)