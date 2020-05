MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Monday its board had proposed to waive a final dividend for 2019.

M.video has already paid dividends for the first nine months of 2019.

In March, the company said it would postpone discussions regarding its dividend policy due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)