MVV Energie working on several projects with investor First State

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German regional utility MVV Energie is working on several projects with a new shareholder, Australian infrastructure investor First State Investments, Chief Executive Georg Mueller told journalists after presenting full-year results.

“But as you can imagine the COVID-19 crisis has delayed efforts a bit,” Mueller said on Thursday, adding it was still too early to update investors on concrete projects.

Earlier this year, First State Investments, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, agreed to buy a 45.1% stake in MVV Energie for 753 million euros ($911 million).

The stake now stands at 45.8%, according to MVV Energie’s website, and has a value of 768 million euros based on the group’s current market valuation.