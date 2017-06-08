FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body and debris from Myanmar military plane found in sea - army statement
June 8, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 2 months ago

Body and debris from Myanmar military plane found in sea - army statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, June 8 (Reuters) - Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page. Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern costal town of Launglon, the military said.

A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said. (Reporting By Shoon Naing, Wa Lone and Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

