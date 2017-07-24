Two H1N1 flu cases suspected at Myanmar hospital

YANGON, July 24 (Reuters) - A hospital in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, is treating two patients suspected to have contracted H1N1 influenza, a doctor said on Monday, as the government began responding to a potential new outbreak of the virus known as swine flu.

The virus caused alarm in 2009 when it spread to most countries in the world. Unusually for a strain of the flu, H1N1 disproportionately affects younger people and infected many people during summer.

Dr. Aye Ko Ko, chief physician at Yangon General Hospital, told Reuters that two patients were being treated for suspected H1N1 infections in a special ward.

“We’re worried about their condition,” he said, but declined to give details, as doctors were meeting government officials to discuss the cases, with a news conference planned for 3 p.m. on Monday.

Than Tun Aung, deputy director of the regional public healthcare department, also said he could not immediately provide details about suspected H1N1 cases. (Reporting by Wa Lone; Writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)