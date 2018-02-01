U.N. chief urges release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community “to do whatever it can” to secure the release of two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General has expressed his concern at the erosion of the press freedom in Myanmar and he has called for the international community to do whatever it can to secure the release of the journalists and to ensure press freedom in the country,” Dujarric said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols;)