FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Vice President Pence calls for release of imprisoned Reuters journalists

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called on Myanmar to reverse a court ruling that imprisoned two Reuters journalists for seven years and to release them immediately.

The journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, were found guilty under an official secrets law. They were investigating the killing of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim minority by security forces and civilians in Rakhine state when they were arrested in December, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Wa Lone & Kyaw Soe Oo shd be commended—not imprisoned—for their work exposing human rights violations & mass killings. Freedom of religion & freedom of the press are essential to a strong democracy,” Pence wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.