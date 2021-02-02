Myanmar National Airlines says resuming repatriation flights from Thursday

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Myanmar National Airlines said on Tuesday its domestic and international repatriation flights would resume on Feb. 4 as scheduled, following the closure of Yangon airport, the country’s main gateway,

The airline made the announcement in a Facebook Post.

Myanmar’s military rulers, who seized power in a coup on Monday, had earlier issued an order to close the airport until April or May, according to the airport’s manager. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Gareth Jones)