At least 27 arrested at rally in Myanmar's second-biggest city - media, witness

People chant as they march along a street during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar February 9, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Courtesy of Yell Aung Shinn/Social Media via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Myanmar police arrested at least 27 anti-coup demonstrators in the second-biggest city Mandalay on Tuesday, including a journalist, media organisations said, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide dissent against the junta.

A journalist from the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) said he was detained after he was filming the rally. He said people were beaten. Two media organisations also confirmed the arrests.