Middle East & Africa

At least 27 arrested at rally in Myanmar's second-biggest city - media, witness

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People chant as they march along a street during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar February 9, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Courtesy of Yell Aung Shinn/Social Media via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Myanmar police arrested at least 27 anti-coup demonstrators in the second-biggest city Mandalay on Tuesday, including a journalist, media organisations said, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide dissent against the junta.

A journalist from the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) said he was detained after he was filming the rally. He said people were beaten. Two media organisations also confirmed the arrests.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty

