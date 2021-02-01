Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
ASEAN calls for "return to normalcy" in Myanmar after coup

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on Monday for Myanmar to pursue “dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy” after the military staged a coup against the government of Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community,” the 10-member bloc said in a statement.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

