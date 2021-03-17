Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's Global Times says sources deny that state firms were told to evacuate Myanmar staff

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Global Times said on Wednesday sources with Chinese state enterprises with operations in Myanmar said they had not received orders to evacuate, in what it said was a denial of reports that China had ordered non-essential staff to pull out.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post said China has asked state firms to evacuate non-essential staff from Myanmar after dozens of Chinese-run factories were attacked on the weekend, citing sources within those companies.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens

