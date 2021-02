FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting that all actions by the international community should contribute to Myanmar’s political and social stability to prevent increasing tensions.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment to reporters when asked about the Security Council meeting.