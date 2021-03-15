Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence: media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar’s Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.

A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up