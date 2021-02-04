IMF says members will guide decision on recognizing Myanmar government

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be “guided by our membership” in deciding whether to recognize the military regime that has seized power in Myanmar as the country’s legitimate government, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

The Fund, which transferred about $350 million in emergency coronavirus financing to Myanmar days before the coup last week, is watching the situation closely and is “very concerned about the impact of recent events” and their impact on Myanmar’s people, Rice told a regular IMF news briefing. (Reporting by David Lawder)