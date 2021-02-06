Myanmar in midst of 'national-scale internet blackout' - monitor

People attend a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar is in the midst of a “national-scale internet blackout”, a monitoring group said on Saturday, as thousands of people take to the streets to protest a coup that unseated the government on Monday.

The NetBlocks Internet Observatory said in a post on Twitter that real-time network data showed connectivity had fallen to 54% of ordinary levels and witnesses reported a shutdown of both mobile data services and wifi connections.