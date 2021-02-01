Myanmar's ruling military purges Suu Kyi govt, names 11 new ministerial posts

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.

The announcement was made on the military-run Myawadday Television and included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defence, borders and interior. Suu Kyi and key officials were detained early on Monday.