Myanmar's NLD backs civil disobedience, says will help anyone arrested, sacked

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday threw its support behind a civil disobedience campaign and said it would help people who are arrested or sacked for opposing this week’s coup.

In a statement on an official NLD Facebook page, the party denounced the coup and Suu Kyi’s detention as “unacceptable” and said it had a duty to provide help to those penalised for opposing the military takeover.

