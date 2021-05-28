Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Basic Materials

Posco International reviewing dividend payments on Myanmar gas project

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Posco International is reviewing dividend payments on a gas project in Myanmar it operates alongside the state-run oil enterprise, a spokesman for the firm told Reuters on Friday.

The move follows a decision this week by Total and Chevron (CVX.N) which suspended some payments from a separate gas joint venture that would have reached Myanmar’s junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up