FILE PHOTO: A woman rides her bicycle in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Wednesday said its offices in several regions of the country had been raided, including by forced entry, with documents, computers and laptops taken.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD in a statement on Facebook said the raids started on Tuesday and urged authorities to stop what it said were unlawful acts against the party.