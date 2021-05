FILE PHOTO: A Rohingya refugee woman carries her child after a massive fire broke out two days ago in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

GENEVA (Reuters) - An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Filippo Grandi told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 programme, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.