Myanmar military warns against spreading rumours to provoke riots, instability

(Reuters) - Myanmar military on Tuesday warned media and the public against posting what it said were rumours on social media that could incite rioting and cause instability, the information ministry said, a day after the army seized power in a coup.
The authorities urged the public to cooperate with the government and follow the law. It comes amid some calls for shows of civil disobedience against the takeover.
