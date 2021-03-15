Myanmar court adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues - lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit meeting with Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar was unable to hold a virtual hearing on Monday for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi because of internet problems, and the hearing has been adjourned until March 24, the head of her legal team said.

Khin Maung Zaw also said, in a video message received by Reuters, that authorities had informed him the detained Nobel laureate was only permitted to be represented by two junior lawyers.

(This story corrects date in first paragraph to March 24, instead of March 26)