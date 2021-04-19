Myanmar state media says death toll in violence exaggerated

April 19 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s state media said on Monday that 258 civilians have died in violence in the country in anti-military protests since Feb. 1 and that other tolls were exaggerated.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, 737 people have been killed by security forces since the military ousted the civilian government on Feb. 1.

State television said the AAPP was an unlawful organisation based in neighbouring Thailand that was unable to provide the actual number of deaths.

Of the total civilian deaths, 240 were killed when security forces opened fire in retaliation against protesters, seven died while roadblocks were being cleared and most others died in accidents or of natural causes, state TV said.

Three protesters were killed when they fired at each other, it said.

The television said seven soldiers and 15 policemen were also killed in the protests.

It said protesters damaged 63 police stations, more than 100 offices, 16 bridges and 13 bank branches. (Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)