Middle East & Africa

Myanmar junta charges ousted government's international envoy with treason

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s military has charged the international envoy of the country’s ousted government with treason, according to an announcement on Tuesday on army-run television.

Doctor Sasa, who is currently overseas, was charged with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and serving as special envoy to the United Nations for an illegal organisation of ousted lawmakers, military-run Myawaddy TV said in a report.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

