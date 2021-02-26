Myanmar's U.N. ambassador appeals to world body for action to stop coup

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, speaking for the country’s elected civilian government ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, appealed to the United Nations on Friday “to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military and to provide safety and security for the people of Myanmar.”

“We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy,” Kyaw Moe Tun told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, receiving applause as he finished.