FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charges against Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi “just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

“We continue to call for her immediate release and the president’s immediate release and all others who have been detained by the military in the last few days,” he said.