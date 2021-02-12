300 Myanmar MPs urge U.N. to probe rights abuses by military

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate “gross human rights violations” committed by the military since its Feb. 1 coup, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.

In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain’s ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also “placed restrictions on people’s freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.

“We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts.”