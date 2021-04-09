UN envoy for Myanmar arrives in Bangkok in hopes of talks with generals

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, arrived on Friday in the Thai capital Bangkok in the hope of talks with Myanmar’s ruling junta, but said she was told by the generals they were not ready to receive her.

“Just arrived in BKK for talks. I regret that Tatmadaw answered me yesterday that they are not ready to receive me. I am ready for dialogue. Violence never leads to peaceful sustainable solutions,” Schraner Burgener said on her official Twitter account, using the Myanmar military’s name Tatmadaw. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)