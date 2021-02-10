U.S., Japan jointly condemn shooting of demonstrators in Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks speaks during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi condemned the recent shooting of demonstrators in Myanmar when they spoke on the telephone, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

They agreed to urge Myanmar’s security authorities to immediately stop their violent response against citizens protesting against a military coup, the ministry said in a written statement.