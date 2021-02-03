U.S. State Departmentt 'disturbed' by reports of charges against ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at his first daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S. February 2, 2021.Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “disturbed” by reports that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged following the military’s takeover and repeated a call for all detained in the coup to be immediately released, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Myanmar police have filed charges against Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.