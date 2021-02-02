Top U.S. general tried, but was unable, to connect to Myanmar's military

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley awaits the arrival of newly confirmed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to begin his first day in office at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At the request of the White House, the top U.S. military officer, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tried but was unable to connect to Myanmar’s military following its coup, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The failed outreach by Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, came after the Myanmar army detained Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and others early on Monday in response to “election fraud,” handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing, imposed a state of emergency for one year and pledged to hold new elections.

Myanmar’s military has strong ties to China and has little interaction with the U.S. military.