Internet outages across Myanmar - witnesses

June 4 (Reuters) - Military-ruled Myanmar experienced a widespread internet outage around the country on Friday, but services resumed after about one hour in the biggest city Yangon, witnesses said.

Broadband, mobile internet and wireless services were disrupted, several witnesses told Reuters by telephone. A military spokesman did not answer a call seeking comment and the country’s main telecoms operators could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)