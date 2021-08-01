Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Myanmar military ruler promises elections, says ready to work with ASEAN

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power from a civilian government after disputed elections won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party, which he described as “terrorists”. (Writing by Kay Johnson)

