U.N. rights boss calls on Myanmar military to release detainees

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief called on Monday for the release of at least 45 people detained in Myanmar after the military seized power and voiced concern at Internet restrictions limiting freedom of expression “at this critical and frightening time”.

“I remind the military leadership that Myanmar is bound by international human rights law, including to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using unnecessary or excessive force,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)